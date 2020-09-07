Fed-up residents across Nelson Mandela Bay clean up the city's mess

If the municipality can’t do it we will.

That is the word from scores of fed-up Nelson Mandela Bay residents who are fixing potholes, cutting grass, removing rubbish and painting road markings themselves.

For months residents watched as weeds started peeping through pavements, grass grew long, road markings faded and illegal dumpsites grew in the face of municipal inaction.

Then they took action.

The metro’s grass-cutting contract expired at the end of January, resulting in public facilities across the city becoming increasingly unkempt and dangerous.

On Wednesday, municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said acting city manager Anele Qaba had signed a contract with grass cutters.

“The service is ordinarily provided by external service providers and, as everyone is aware, grass-cutting was not an essential service during the Covid-19 declaration.

“While that was the case, the contracts we had with those service providers expired.

“There is already a process under way to appoint service providers to render the service.

“The city is involved in an effort to expedite the process.

“We [are] hoping within the next few days the matter will be resolved,” Ndamase said.

Qaba on Friday said the metro had failed to renew several contracts due to delays ranging from objections and investigation to interdicts and resultant court proceedings.

“In some instances, the awarding of contracts is delayed because they are sent back for re-evaluation by the tender objections committee.

“In cases where residents were awaiting service delivery even before the lockdown, the service delivery may have been delayed by contracts whose awarding process was delayed for similar reasons.”

Qaba did not have specific details and dates of contracts that had lapsed, but said there were several.

“There is an ongoing supply chain process, but I have devised ways to get grass-cutter [services] while we finalise the process, because this is an emergency.

“The directorate is busy allocating contractors,” he said.

The Walmer Renewal Association — already trying to maintain the Walmer, Baakens Valley and St George’s Park areas at its own cost — has been cutting grass, painting road markings, filling in potholes, and clearing rubble and rubbish in the areas.

They pay out of their own pockets and collect donations to buy equipment and hire casual labourers twice a week.

In Missionvale, unemployed resident Christopher Smith, 20, borrows a wheelbarrow and travels 10-15km a day to collect grit to patch potholes.

Smith started doing this with three friends two years ago and has since been joined by more residents.

“I noticed people were complaining that potholes were damaging their cars, especially after it had rained, and decided to do something about it,” Smith said.

Disturbed by the worsening state of New Brighton during the lockdown, a community youth group raised funds to buy refuse bags for litter collection and borrowed equipment to trim weeds along Mandela and Mahlangu streets.

They are now transforming an illegal dumpsite into a park.

“We have collected old tyres and painted them in bright colours so we can place them as makeshift chairs for people to sit on,” community member Anele Zephe said.



