GBV: Another young woman killed in Eastern Cape, suspect hands himself over
The community of Butterworth in the Eastern Cape is reeling after the death of a young woman on Saturday morning.
Asalinto Lumkwana was allegedly stabbed at the suspect's home in Mchubakazi township.
Lumkwana’s friend, Azipheli Nxiweni, 22, told Sowetan that the mother later allegedly told community members that she thought her son was "just beating” Lumkwana.
“The mother even stopped people who were trying to help, saying Asalinto broke into her house,” she alleged.
The suspect has since handed himself over to the police.
Police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha said a 24-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with murder and will appear in Butterworth magistrate's court today.
Just last month Asithandile Zozo, 19, was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in a block of flats in Idutywa, which is not far from Butterworth.
Community members will march to the magistrate's court to show support for Lumkwana's family.
SowetanLIVE