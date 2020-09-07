Insight into failed 'petrol bomb attack' on Clicks in Emalahleni

As the staff stood next to the shop, alleged EFF supporters issued them a warning. “We have people all around so if you go back, something bad will happen. Mark my words,” said one woman to a Clicks staffer.

Others rushed to the nearby toilet where they took refuge from the crowd.

“Imagine if they force us to go along with them,” a Clicks worker said as they headed to the toilet.

Another employee said: “We are also EFF. We stand with them but we have to come to work.”

Protest action in Emalahleni had occurred with no intimidation of shoppers and other outlets as shop owners briefly closed their doors when the protest action occurred.

Most of the staff members at Clicks shops had arrived at work in civilian clothing. At Highveld Mall, which was shut on Monday, the workers, also clad in their own clothes, had used a back entrance to make their way in.

Sedibe said their protest action was peaceful. “It’s peaceful because they have closed. They have complied with our demands that they must close and if they open, they will see wonders,” he said.