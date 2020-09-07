South Africa

Ipid investigating deadly shoot-out between KZN cops at shisanyama

07 September 2020 - 16:50
Three KZN police officers were allegedly involved in a shoot-out at the weekend that left one person dead.
Three KZN police officers were allegedly involved in a shoot-out at the weekend that left one person dead.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing a shoot-out between police officers that left one person dead at a shisanyama in Greytown, outside Pietermaritzburg, at the weekend.

Initial police reports indicate that two Pietermaritzburg public order policing members became embroiled in an altercation with another police officer and his friends at Zakwe Shisanyama in Greytown on Saturday evening.

This resulted in a shoot-out between the two parties that left one person dead and a police officer injured.

Ipid spokesperson Ndeleka Cola confirmed that Ipid was investigating.

“I can confirm that this matter has been reported to Ipid and investigation there has resumed,” said Cola.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Woman gunned down inside police station charge office

An Eastern Cape woman was shot dead inside the Madeira police station charge office shortly before 1pm on Monday
News
1 hour ago

Cele lays down law on competence of Cape Town enforcement officers

Police minister Bheki Cele laid into the City of Cape Town in parliament, airing tensions between his department and the council law enforcement ...
Politics
2 days ago

A timeline of Nateniël Julies' death — from mass protests to police arrests

Julies was allegedly shot after he failed to respond to police questioning. His family said he had gone out to buy biscuits from a local shop when he ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  2. At least 20 ANC Eastern Cape members to be asked to step aside as party cleans ... News
  3. A million South Africans expected to march against corruption South Africa
  4. Clicks at Alberton mall vandalised with hammers and set alight South Africa
  5. Medical doctor arrested in KZN probe into fraudulent disability grants South Africa

Latest Videos

Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
X