South Africa

Soccer star gets R2,000 bail after 'assault at home' on woman

07 September 2020 - 19:03
Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch was released on R2,000 bail on Monday after allegedly assaulting a woman in Johannesburg. File photo.
Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch was released on R2,000 bail on Monday after allegedly assaulting a woman in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch was on Monday released on R2,000 bail after allegedly assaulting a woman in Johannesburg.

"Soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch appeared at the Midrand magistrate's court earlier [on Monday], facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

She said Lorch was due back in court on October 18.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said Lorch was arrested in the early hours of Monday.

"Police in the early hours of Monday morning arrested [the player] for allegedly assaulting a woman at his place of residence in Midrand" said Makhubele.

He said Lorch allegedly assaulted the woman after a verbal altercation.

"The victim was allegedly rescued by the suspect's friend who was present at the time of the incident," added Makhubele.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Slain actress Thandeka Mdeliswa 'victim of gender-based violence', says family

South Africans have responded with shock and anger over the shooting of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa, with her family stating that her death was ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Arrest was 'orchestrated scheme to bully me': Malusi Gigaba's wife Norma Mngoma

Norma Mngoma’s arrest was an “orchestrated scheme” to bully her and “delete specific information” from her electronic devices, said the wife of ...
News
5 days ago

Shocking stats on gender-based violence during lockdown revealed

The effect of lockdown on gender-based violence (GBV) has been laid bare by a researcher who collected data from every support call centre.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  2. At least 20 ANC Eastern Cape members to be asked to step aside as party cleans ... News
  3. A million South Africans expected to march against corruption South Africa
  4. Clicks at Alberton mall vandalised with hammers and set alight South Africa
  5. Medical doctor arrested in KZN probe into fraudulent disability grants South Africa

Latest Videos

Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
X