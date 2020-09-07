South Africa

WATCH | Too soon? South Africans make light of 'Rakgadi' in viral #RakgadiChallenge

07 September 2020 - 06:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Lebohang Khitsane with a statue of Robbie Malinga. There was drama at the memorial held for the businessman at the weekend. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

The #RakgadiChallenge has gone viral on Twitter as South Africans make light of the drama that unfolded at the funeral service of tombstone tycoon Lebogang Khitsane.

Khitsane died from renal failure last week. His funeral service was broadcast on eNCA and quickly became a talking point on social media after his sister alleged that his wife had “brought a man into my brother's house” and a fight ensued.

Many South Africans weighed in and called her out for her “disrespect” of her brother's memory and his wife. A week later, memes and videos of the #RakgadiChallenge have flooded Twitter.

But some have bashed the moment, saying it was selfish and had elements of misogyny.

