WATCH | Too soon? South Africans make light of 'Rakgadi' in viral #RakgadiChallenge
The #RakgadiChallenge has gone viral on Twitter as South Africans make light of the drama that unfolded at the funeral service of tombstone tycoon Lebogang Khitsane.
Khitsane died from renal failure last week. His funeral service was broadcast on eNCA and quickly became a talking point on social media after his sister alleged that his wife had “brought a man into my brother's house” and a fight ensued.
Many South Africans weighed in and called her out for her “disrespect” of her brother's memory and his wife. A week later, memes and videos of the #RakgadiChallenge have flooded Twitter.
But some have bashed the moment, saying it was selfish and had elements of misogyny.
This is not a country for the faint hearted 🤣🤣🤣 #Ragkadi #Rakgadichallenge pic.twitter.com/QUVgJ0xho5— Awodwa (@AwodimpleA) September 1, 2020
This one sent me 😭😭😂🤣🤣 #Rakgadi #Rakgadichallenge pic.twitter.com/1MR7342JNS— 💄💕Ntando_Kaziii❤️😍 (@Rosey_Berry) September 1, 2020
Am i late for the #Rakgadichallenge? #AusiVelemina pic.twitter.com/zvh0eYzkB1— Ausi Joyce Velemina (@AusiVelemina) September 1, 2020
I'm never living south Africa 😂#rakgadichallenge pic.twitter.com/B2gVbVzMCX— Vusani (@Vusani85559806) September 2, 2020
Let me join in... 😂😂#Ragkadi #Rakgadichallenge pic.twitter.com/SFeIAVT0fp— Kaybee Minaj 🖤🏳️🌈 (@KaybeeMaraj) September 1, 2020