South Africa

WATCH | EFF shuts Clicks stores in East London in antiracism protests

07 September 2020 - 12:49 By Bhongo Jacob
HOSTILE TAKEOVER: EFF protesters invaded the Clicks outlet in Oxford Street in East London to demonstrate against racism.
Image: Sino Majangaza

East London police responded swiftly to keep EFF supporters in check when they protested outside Clicks stores in Oxford Street, in Gillwell Mall and in Mdantsane on Monday morning.

About 40 EFF members protested outside the Oxford Street store with placards calling for racism to fall and demanding that Clicks stores be shut.

The store closed soon after the protesters entered the premises.

Members of the EFF, led by deputy president Floyd Shivambu, protested outside the Clicks retail store in Sandton City as part of a nationwide protest on September 7 2020. This comes after the retail group released a TRESemmé advert on its website that has been condemned by the EFF as racist. Meanwhile, police are investigating several incidents across the country where stores were vandalised.

