WATCH | EFF shuts Clicks stores in East London in antiracism protests
East London police responded swiftly to keep EFF supporters in check when they protested outside Clicks stores in Oxford Street, in Gillwell Mall and in Mdantsane on Monday morning.
About 40 EFF members protested outside the Oxford Street store with placards calling for racism to fall and demanding that Clicks stores be shut.
The store closed soon after the protesters entered the premises.
#Clicks Clicks closed the store in Oxford Street, East London, after #EFF members entered the shop to protest against racism. Video: Bhongo Jacob pic.twitter.com/dihZlSx7oq— @dispatch_DD (@Dispatch_DD) September 7, 2020
#EFF members taking part in the #clicksmustfall protest wait outside Clicks in Mdantsane as party leaders are locked in a meeting with management. Only the elderly & frail are allowed inside the store @Dispatch_DD pic.twitter.com/Y4ObaERGI4— Faku (@MkhululiNdamase) September 7, 2020
Gillwell Mall #Clicks in East London closed early on Monday after #EFF members entered the store as part of their nationwide protest against racism in the chain's recent advertisement. Video: Bhongo Jacob pic.twitter.com/uByEHokNFM— @dispatch_DD (@Dispatch_DD) September 7, 2020
Cars that had been parked near Clicks at the Mdantsane Zone 6 Mall are being moved as more #EFF members/supporters arrive. About 10 police officers are inside the store @Dispatch_DD pic.twitter.com/XcTUUrx9C8— Faku (@MkhululiNdamase) September 7, 2020
More police officers arrive at Clicks in Mdantsane as a security officer tries to stop pictures & videos from being taken @Dispatch_DD but the cops intervene pic.twitter.com/fFPWbqBva1— Faku (@MkhululiNdamase) September 7, 2020
Members of the EFF, led by deputy president Floyd Shivambu, protested outside the Clicks retail store in Sandton City as part of a nationwide protest on September 7 2020. This comes after the retail group released a TRESemmé advert on its website that has been condemned by the EFF as racist. Meanwhile, police are investigating several incidents across the country where stores were vandalised.