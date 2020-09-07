South Africa

WATCH | Police rescue suicidal detainee who threatened to jump off building

07 September 2020 - 14:28 By Elsabé Pienaar
Eastern Cape police saved an escaped detainee after the man threatened to commit suicide by jumping off the top of a building.
Eastern Cape police saved an escaped detainee after the man threatened to commit suicide by jumping off the top of a building.
Image: ELSABE PIENAAR

A 26-year-old handcuffed man was rescued by Eastern Cape police on Monday morning after he threatened to jump from a rooftop.

The awaiting trial prisoner who was out on bail for robbery, arrived at the department of correctional services, Middelburg, in the Eastern Cape, about 7am to sign his bail conditions.

After officials picked up inconsistencies regarding his residential address, he was prevented from leaving and handcuffed.

After requesting permission to use the toilet, he escaped through a window and used a ladder to gain access to the second floor of the Karoo Country Inn Hotel.

He managed to climb on to the roof and threatened to jump off to commit suicide.

Police began negotiating with him, and a friend was also allowed to approach the building in an attempt to convince him to come down.

He smoked cigarettes that had been handed to him by a policeman who had climbed a fire brigade ladder to talk to him.

After the man threatened to climb on to an air conditioning unit and jump to his death, the police officer again climbed the ladder and eventually convinced the visibly distressed man to leave the roof with him.

According to bystanders, who had engaged him while on the roof, he said he was scared of returning to prison and he would sooner end his life.

DispatchLIVE

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Parolee released in January denied special R350 grant because he's been 'working' for past 18 months

This is one of the examples of a flawed government system in which legitimate applicants are told they don't qualify for the R350 Covid-19 social ...
News
3 weeks ago

Prisoner with chronic illnesses loses bid to be released on 'Covid-19 parole'

A man sentenced to 25 years in jail for money laundering has failed in his bid to be released on parole.
News
4 days ago

Taxi driver who killed Anni Dewani has parole scrapped on eve of freedom

Zola Tonga, the taxi driver mastermind of the 2010 murder of Swedish honeymoon bride Anni Dewani, had his parole withdrawn a day before he was due to ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  2. At least 20 ANC Eastern Cape members to be asked to step aside as party cleans ... News
  3. A million South Africans expected to march against corruption South Africa
  4. Clicks at Alberton mall vandalised with hammers and set alight South Africa
  5. Medical doctor arrested in KZN probe into fraudulent disability grants South Africa

Latest Videos

Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
X