An offensive tweet, outrage and an apology — here's how the KFC drama unfolded

KFC has apologised for its offensive tweet about the Tsonga culture, but social media users are not impressed as they continue to call the company out for its perceived “racism” and tribalism.

Here's what happened, from the deleted tweet to public outrage and that apology:

The tweet

The fast-food chain on Sunday poked fun at the Tsonga contestants of the Family Feud SA show who were all wearing their colourful, traditional attire. They tweeted “when you can't decide on a colour, so you wear all of them”. The tweet was quickly removed after public condemnation. However, screenshots continue to circulate on the platform.

The outrage

KFC topped trends list on Monday as scores accused it of tribalism and discrimination using the hashtag #KFCMustFall.