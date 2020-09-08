South Africa

Clicks obtains order barring EFF members from intimidating customers, staff

08 September 2020 - 11:11 By Ernest Mabuza
Clicks has obtained a court order to stop EFF members from intimidating Clicks customers and staff.
Clicks has attained an order preventing the EFF and its members from disrupting its operations.

The order follows an application by Clicks after damage to some of its stores by EFF members unhappy about a hair product advertisement which they deemed as demeaning to black people.

Clicks said on Monday that protests by the EFF had happened at 37 stores across KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape. Seven stores were damaged.

The high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday issued an order in which it interdicted the EFF and those acting on its instructions from intimidating and threatening the employees of Clicks or any of its operations. It interdicted and restrained the EFF and its members from intimidating and threatening Clicks customers visiting its shops.

The order also interdicted the party from inciting violence against the ordinary commercial operations of Clicks.

