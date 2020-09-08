COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 deaths tip over 15,000 mark
08 September 2020 - 07:26
September 8 2020 - 07:36
Egypt's total recorded coronavirus cases hit 100,041
Egypt's total recorded coronavirus cases hit 100,041 on Monday, the health ministry said in a statement.
The total death toll from the disease reached 5,541, with 79,008 recoveries, the health ministry added.
- Reuters
September 8 2020 - 07:28
Fort Hare students caught in Covid-19-sparked data crisis
Forced to adjust to e-learning with unreliable internet connections, insufficient data and a lack of access to laptops and routers, students at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape are battling to manage with the effects of the pandemic.
September 8 2020 - 07:25
SA's Covid-19 deaths tip over 15,000 mark
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 07 September. pic.twitter.com/QqsuQCQ2ny— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 7, 2020