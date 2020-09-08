Criminal charges proposed over R82m unused school built on wetland

Broken pieces hanging from the ceilings, stinking sewage water running through the fence over the tennis courts and no sign of learning.

These are the first impressions one gets when visiting Mayibuye Primary School in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, which was built at a cost of R82m but remains an unoccupied white elephant as it was erected on a wetland - posing significant safety risks to teachers and pupils.

The Gauteng legislature portfolio committee on infrastructure development visited the school on Tuesday for an inspection.

Committee chair Mpho Modise said those responsible for the project need to be held accountable.

“We are doing oversight in the province and once we are done, we will compile a report. We felt as a committee that we don’t have to have an inquiry yet to be able to get to the bottom of this whole thing," said Modise.