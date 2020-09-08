Crucial gaps in SA’s social protection system exposed by Covid-19

Covid-19 has exposed crucial gaps in SA’s social protection system, a panel of experts said on Tuesday.

This was explored during a webinar which asked how SA’s social protection system could “build back better” after the lockdown restrictions are lifted. This would ensure that all citizens and residents realised their constitutional right to appropriate and adequate social security, not just during national disasters but all of the time.

A set of programmes like the R350 special Covid-19 social relief of distress were introduced under the emergency intervention.

Alex van den Heever, adjunct professor at the Wits School of Governance, said the architecture of the social grant system needed to be revised.

“We are all missing the wider discussion on how our system should look like. We have to think long-term. We cannot continue with this framework,” he said.