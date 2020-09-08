Desperately needed medical help on the way for Joshua

The cath lab is used to perform non-invasive procedures for diagnosis, to fit patients with stents to open blocked arteries, fix arteries, repair congenital heart defects and do some vascular procedures.

The cath lab debacle has dragged on since October 2018, when the facility was declared broken beyond repair. It has not opened since and as a result Joshua has missed a number of opportunities to undergo the procedure.

Joshua, who was born with serious heart defects, will now undergo his procedure at Life St George’s Hospital on September 19 with the doctors waiving their fees.

In a letter to Van der Merwe Brynard, Dr Samkelo Jiyana, of the Thanda Heart Foundation, said donations made after Van der Merwe Brynard appeared on television on August 30 to speak about the cath lab would be used to help both Joshua and another patient.

“Life St George’s Hospital [has] reduced the cost of the cardiac catherisation. This has allowed us to do one more urgent cardiac cath from the funds generated by people touched by Joshua’s plight.

“I trust this wonderful news will bring you peaceful sleep,” Jiyana wrote.

Dr Adele Greyling, one of the doctors who will perform the procedure, said the donors were directors of a company who did not want their names mentioned publicly.

Van der Merwe Brynard said the donors, Port Elizabeth residents, had contacted her “so I know who they are but they do not want their names mentioned”.

She said the donors were also organising a golf day to raise further funds and had committed to helping raise funds for other state heart patients.

Joshua, who knows more about medical procedures than any small child should, is busy drawing up a list of treats for his hospital trip.

“He is not crazy about having to go to hospital but he knows exactly what to expect and gets to make a list of treats that we take with him. He knows this is only caths and here is a big operation after this,” Van der Merwe Brynard said.

In August, health department officials said the cath lab at Provincial Hospital would reopen in October.

Van der Merwe Brynard, who has watched as at least five promises to reopen the lab were made, said she would continue to fight for the reopening.

“I will carry on holding them accountable,” she said.

