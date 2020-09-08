EFF in Mpumalanga 'will continue protesting' to keep Clicks doors closed despite court interdict

The EFF in Mpumalanga on Tuesday said it would continue with its action to keep doors closed at all Clicks stores despite a court interdicting the party from interrupting the beauty and health retailer's business.

The interim order prevents the EFF from intimidating employees and inciting violence against commercial operations of the company.

The party’s chair in Mpumalanga, Collen Sedibe, said they were not worried about the court order.

“We are not worried. The organisation has not told us to stop so we will not be stopped by the court,” he said.

Sedibe was speaking to TimesLIVE as EFF members, clad in red regalia, climbed into their vehicles and left the Highveld Mall in Witbank to head to the neighbouring town of Middelburg.

The group had just demonstrated inside the mall, where they found the doors of the Clicks outlet shut.

On Monday, EFF protesters damaged a door at a Clicks outlet in Ben Fleur Boulevard in Witbank after finding it was operational, despite calls for it to close.