From Clicks to H&M: Four times big brands got their advertising all wrong

Discrimination in advertising is making news headlines again following a "racist" advert by local health and beauty retailer Clicks.

Many have questioned whether retailers have procedures in place that guide ads before they are approved to go public.

Here are four times that big companies got advertising wrong:

Clicks, 2020

The company on Friday deleted an advert which discriminated against black, natural hair. It labelled it as "dry and damaged" and blonde, straight hair as "fine and flat normal hair." The retailer issued an apology and said the pictures do not represent their values.

The EFF deployed its members to Clicks stores across the country, where they staged protests against management and the advert. The party in Emalahleni (Witbank) distanced itself from an incident of vandalism after a store in the area was petrol-bombed. The store said it would investigate the cause of the damage.