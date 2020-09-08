South Africa

From Clicks to H&M: Four times big brands got their advertising all wrong

08 September 2020 - 06:53 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Clicks has made headlines for an insensitive hair advert. It's not the first major brand to be accused of racism in its advertising.
Clicks has made headlines for an insensitive hair advert. It's not the first major brand to be accused of racism in its advertising.
Image: Picture: SUPPLIED

Discrimination in advertising is making news headlines again following a "racist" advert by local health and beauty retailer Clicks.

Many have questioned whether retailers have procedures in place that guide ads before they are approved to go public.  

Here are four times that big companies got advertising wrong:

Clicks, 2020

The company on Friday deleted an advert which discriminated against black, natural hair. It labelled it as "dry and damaged" and blonde, straight hair as "fine and flat normal hair." The retailer issued an apology and said the pictures do not represent their values. 

The EFF deployed its members to Clicks stores across the country, where they staged protests against management and the advert. The party in Emalahleni (Witbank) distanced itself from an incident of vandalism after a store in the area was petrol-bombed. The store said it would investigate the cause of the damage.

At least 37 Clicks stores affected, seven damaged, by EFF protesters

Seven Clicks stores have been damaged in the wake of the controversy surrounding a hair advert which was run on the retailer's website.
News
17 hours ago

H&M, 2018

The fashion brand came under fire for its online advert which showed a black boy wearing a hoodie with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle." It was met with protests by the EFF, which condemned its racist undertone.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) slammed the use of terms like "baboon" and "monkey", saying they were used to discriminate against black people.

'Coolest monkey' advert - lessons learnt by H&M

Global fashion retailer H&M has conducted workshops to address the “disaster” following a racially-sensitive advertisement by the company.
News
1 year ago

Gucci, 2019

The luxury clothing brand launched its "balaclava" jumpers in 2019 and was criticised for its resemblance to blackface. The jumper covered the lower part of the face and had a cutout of red lips.

The brand apologised for any offence caused and announced that it removed the jumpers from its online and physical stores.

Gucci boss 'flying to Harlem' to meet black designers over 'blackface' sweater

Loyiso Gola says joining the boycott would be useless.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Nivea, 2017

Skincare brand Nivea came under fire in 2017 for an advert that aired in Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon, among other countries. The advert featured former Miss Nigeria Omowunmi Akinnifesi, who applied the body lotion to instantly turned her skin lighter. 

The company also withdrew the advert after it was criticised for perpetuating colourism among black women. 

READ MORE:

A racist ad, the backlash and an apology - how Clicks got it horribly wrong

Health and beauty retailer Clicks says it will trade on Monday despite calls by the EFF to shut down its stores over a racist hair advert.
News
22 hours ago

Cape Town-based artist accused of 'blackface'

A portrait of a light-skinned black woman painted as a dark-skinned woman has been met with mixed reactions.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

It was bad make-up, not 'black face': Dis-Chem manager explains mannequin fail

Photographs of a black face mannequin snapped in Dis-Chem's Killarney Mall, Johannesburg, branch sparked outrage on social media last Friday.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Clicks at Alberton mall vandalised with hammers and set alight South Africa
  2. At least 20 ANC Eastern Cape members to be asked to step aside as party cleans ... News
  3. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  4. Medical doctor arrested in KZN probe into fraudulent disability grants South Africa
  5. Clicks store trashed, another 'petrol-bombed' as EFF protests over hair ad South Africa

Latest Videos

Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
X