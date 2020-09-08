Lockdown economy: Business activity plummets with only agriculture coping

“The punch in the gut was severe,” Stats SA said on Tuesday when it released the Covid-19 “pandemic quarter” GDP data.

SA’s economy suffered a significant contraction during April, May and June, when the country operated under stringent lockdown restrictions to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

GDP decreased by 51% in the second quarter of 2020 as nearly all industries experienced a massive drop in output.

Stats SA said: “Construction was the biggest loser. Already in bad shape before the pandemic, the industry experienced its eighth consecutive quarter of economic decline.”

The manufacturing industry contracted by 74.9% in the second quarter. All 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates in the second quarter. The divisions that made the largest contributions to the decrease were basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery, food and beverages, petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products.

Activity in the trade, catering and accommodation industry decreased by 67.6%. Decreased economic activity was also reported in wholesale trade, retail trade and motor trade. The industry was hit hard as only selected essential goods were allowed to be sold during the early stages of the lockdown. Catering and accommodation establishments were severely restricted during lockdown.

The transport, storage and communication industry reported a 67.9% decrease. Decreases were reported in land transport, air transport and transport support services.