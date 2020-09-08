South Africa

Mankweng man handed life term for raping niece

08 September 2020 - 07:40 By Naledi Shange
A 33-year-old man has been handed a life sentence for raping his 12-year-old niece.
A 33-year-old man from Nobody village near Mankweng in Limpopo has been handed a life sentence for raping his 12-year-old niece, said Limpopo police.

He was sentenced in the Mankweng regional court on Monday.

Col Moatshe Ngoepe explained how, while drunk, the man had taken advantage of the child on February 1 2019.

“On that day, at about 8pm, the accused arrived home drunk and demanded food from the victim as her mother was out to the local spaza shop. After eating, he then went to the victim's room naked and dragged her to his room and raped her,” Ngoepe said.

“The following day, the victim reported the incident to her mother who did not believe her and no action was taken against the accused,” he added.

Days later, a family feud erupted which forced the victim, her mother and siblings to flee from their uncle and seek refuge at a relative’s home.

“That's when the victim revealed the ordeal to them. The police were quickly notified and the rape case was opened,” Ngoepe said.

The uncle was subsequently arrested.

Limpopo police commissioner Nneke Jim Ledwaba lauded the investigating officer for securing the conviction.

TimesLIVE

