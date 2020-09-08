Over 1,000 new cases as SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 15,086

Health minister Zweli Mkhize reported 82 more Covid-19 related deaths in an update on the pandemic on Tuesday evening.

"As of today, a cumulative total of 640,441 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded, with 1,079 new cases identified," he said in a statement.

Most of latest deaths were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal (27), the Western Cape (20) and Gauteng (15). Nine deaths were reported in the Eastern Cape, six in the Free State, and five in the Northern Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 15,086 in South Africa.