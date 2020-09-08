South Africa

R82m school remains unoccupied because it was built on wetland — committee

08 September 2020 - 10:48
The multimillion-rand school was meant to start functioning in 2017 but the infrastructure department reportedly failed to obtain an occupancy certificate because it was built on dangerous ground.
Image: Veli Nhlapo.

Stagnant water with a pungent smell, cracked walls and floors and unkempt grass.

This is what greets you when you enter an R82m school which has not been occupied because it was built on a wetland and is therefore unsafe. The Gauteng department of infrastructure cannot obtain a certificate of occupation.

Mayibuye Primary in Tembisa on Gauteng's East Rand has turned into a white elephant that has left the portfolio committee on infrastructure raging and seeking accountability.

