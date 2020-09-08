'Racism is violence and this was deeper than hair': activist Zulaikha Patel weighs in on Clicks shutdown

Activist Zulaikha Patel has given the EFF's approach to the Clicks' hair row the thumbs-up, saying it was “immediate action”.

The health and beauty retailer came under fire on Monday, after an advert on its website that appeared to demean African hair.

The advert, which has since been removed, showed the hair of a black woman, describing it as being “dry, damaged, frizzy and dull”, while that of a white woman was described as “fine, flat and normal”.

Many expressed their outrage on social media, calling the advert offensive and racist. The retailer later issued an apology.

Clicks said the advert was not its own and that it was commissioned by the hair company TRESemmé, which also issued an apology on its website, saying the advert was meant to celebrate all hair types.

The advert caused huge outrage with the EFF taking action against Clicks by shutting down several of its branches across the country.

Clicks at Saveways Centre in Emalahleni in Witbank was damaged in a suspected petrol-bombing. A police source told TimesLIVE that there was minimal damage, with just a trolley catching fire.