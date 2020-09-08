Robber's sentence reduced after court rules he was not joint possessor of gun

A man convicted of possession of a firearm and ammunition was not the joint possessor of a firearm used in a botched robbery, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled on Tuesday.

The court upheld Moshidi Leshilo's application for leave to appeal against his conviction on the two counts. And then it reduced a 15-year sentence imposed by the Pretoria regional court six years ago on the counts, and sentenced him to a five-year jail term on the remaining count of housebreaking with the intent to commit an unknown offence.

The new sentence was antedated to June 11 2014.

Leshilo's co-accused in the regional court was acquitted on all counts on the basis that the state had not proved his identity as one of the perpetrators beyond reasonable doubt.

Although the regional court granted Leshilo leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence, the high court in Pretoria dismissed the appeal in its entirety in 2017.