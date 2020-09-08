Three new GBV bills to 'restore' women's confidence in SA justice: what you need to know

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that three bills have been introduced by parliament as part of the government’s fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

According to Ramaphosa, SA is on the cusp of the most far-reaching legislative overhaul in the fight against GBV and femicide.

He said the three bills will “help to restore the confidence of our country’s women that the law is, indeed, there to protect them”.

Here is what you need to know about the bills.

Criminal law (sexual offences and related matters) amendment act

The bill creates a new offence of sexual intimidation, extends the ambit of the offence of incest, and extends the reporting duty of people who suspect a sexual offence has been committed against a child.

Ramaphosa said with the amendment, the National Register for Sex Offenders will include all sex offenders. Offenders will remain on the register for longer and the register will be publicly available.

“Until now, it has applied to sex offenders convicted of sex crimes perpetrated against children or people with mental disabilities,” he said.

“The time an offender’s particulars must remain on the register has been increased, and those listed on the register will have to disclose this when they submit applications to work with vulnerable people.”