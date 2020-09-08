Two KZN pupils suspended over fight

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has suspended two pupils after a video of an alleged bullying incident went viral.

On Monday, numerous people took to social media to share their outrage when the video of a female pupil being assaulted by another female pupil surfaced.

In the video, one girl is seen repeatedly kicking and punching the other, forcing her to the ground, exposing her backside and ripping off her underwear while other pupils watch.

The video doesn't appear to be taken on school grounds.