South Africa

Two KZN pupils suspended over fight

08 September 2020 - 08:33 By Lwandile Bhengu
A screenshot of a video of an alleged bullying incident at a KZN school.
Image: Screenshot

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has suspended two pupils after a video of an alleged bullying incident went viral.

On Monday, numerous people took to social media to share their outrage when the video of a female pupil being assaulted by another female pupil surfaced.

In the video, one girl is seen repeatedly kicking and punching the other, forcing her to the ground, exposing her backside and ripping off her underwear while other pupils watch.

The video doesn't appear to be taken on school grounds.

The motive for the attack is not known but the alleged attacker can be heard repeatedly asking “What do you want from me?”

On Tuesday morning, the department confirmed that the incident had taken place between pupils from Matholo High School in Zululand, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that two pupils had since been suspended pending a disciplinary process.

“Professional therapy will be offered to the victim & other learners. Aggressive behaviour will not be tolerated,” said Mthethwa in a tweet.

