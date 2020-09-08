WATCH | 'I am not going to change my life': Nick Bester on healing after trail attack

Gruelling physical exercise is so much a part of Nick Bester's life that not even broken bones from a severe beating by robbers — let alone a previous robbery, a close encounter with a shark and a motor accident — have stopped him getting back on his bike.

It was meant to be a fulfilling morning hike and run along the Magalies mountains near his Pretoria home on August 30 when the former Comrades marathon winner and running coach was attacked.

Speaking at his home during an interview with TimesLIVE, the 60-year-old candidly shared moments leading up to the crime. He maintained eye contact and spoke with confidence and energy using both hands.

Bester was ambushed by three men who physically assaulted, kicked and stripped him, and hit him with rocks.

“It was so severe, they broke my ribs. They tied my hands together. It was brutal. You could see they wanted to kill me., I don’t know why they didn’t. I’m just lucky. They took my wedding ring. They wanted to cut my finger off and I said 'no, no, I’ll help you', so I had to use my own saliva to make it easier for them to take it off,” he recalled.