Barbara Creecy upholds appeal against giant West Coast wind farm

It is back to the drawing board for a giant new wind farm project on the West Coast, following an appeal decision by environment minister Barbara Creecy.

Although Creecy dismissed 15 of the 16 appeals against the go-ahead for the 140-megawatt Boulders wind farm, she crucially upheld one appeal and set aside the environmental authorisation that her department of environment, forestry and fisheries (DEFF) had issued for this project on January 14.

The successful appeal was lodged by Aurora Wind Power which has operated its 47-turbine, 94MW West Coast One wind farm on a property adjoining the planned Boulders site.

Both projects are on farmland close to Paternoster, Britannia Bay, St Helena Bay and Vredenburg.

Aurora’s successful appeal related to its concerns about the physical phenomenon known as the “wake effect” on its facility. Because the Boulders project proposed constructing its huge 165m high turbines immediately upwind of West Coast One’s slightly smaller 135m turbines, Aurora argued that its access to the wind resource (at West Coast One) would be reduced by the wake effect.

This would in turn cause “significant” revenue losses, estimated at millions, possibly even hundreds of millions, of rands over the 20-year contract with Eskom, it claimed.