Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos has died

The Legal Resources Centre said in a statement that Bizos "died peacefully at home of natural causes, attended to by family".

He played an "instrumental role in the negotiations for the release of Nelson Mandela and other political prisoners. Together with Arthur Chaskalson and others, he assisted in the drafting of our democratic constitution, which he then defended vigorously," it said.

"George was a lifelong campaigner against the death penalty and led the team that successfully acted for the government arguing that the death penalty was unconstitutional."

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola described Bizos as a “legal giant”.

“He gained prominence through thorough arguments in cases which were driven by the apartheid regime in its quest to derail the freedom struggles of our people. These cases thrust him in the public eye and also made him an enemy of the apartheid regime,” Lamola said in a statement.

“Not many legal practitioners confronted the injustices faced by political activists more than Bizos, and his work will continue to inspire a generation of upcoming practitioners. We are grateful for the lasting legacy he has left.

“We commiserate with his family, loved ones, colleagues and all who knew him. The outpouring of grief in the legal profession and throughout the country bears testimony to the noble role that advocate Bizos played.”