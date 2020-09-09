Clicks taking 'positive' steps after advert outcry: Kathrada Foundation

Clicks has committed to implementing “proactive” measures to prevent racial discrimination.

That's according to the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, which on Tuesday met representatives of the health and beauty retailer in the wake of public outrage over a racially offensive advert published on its website.

Clicks stores across the country have been closed, with some vandalised, during protests backed by the EFF.

The meeting was preceded by a letter from the foundation to Clicks.

“The meeting came as a result of a request by the [foundation] on Saturday after news broke of the racially offensive adverts that depicted black hair as 'dry and damaged', as opposed to that of white hair as being 'flat and normal',” the foundation said in a statement.