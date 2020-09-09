COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic': Ghebreyesus
'Highly unlikely' you can get Covid-19 from food, say experts
It’s highly unlikely that you can get Covid-19 from food, a team of international experts on food contamination has said.
“Considering that there are to date no proven cases or scientific associations between food consumption and Covid-19, it is highly unlikely that SARS-CoV-2 constitutes a food safety risk,” said the International Commission on Microbiological Specifications for Foods (ICMSF) in a position paper circulated this week.
WATCH | Serving drinks & washing cars: how lockdown is birthing entrepreneurs
'I was happy to start doing something because I hate sitting at home waiting for things to get better. I was like, ‘Hell yeah, I will do anything’, and washing cars it is.'
'Vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic, not shorten it': Tedros Ghebreyesus
"If and when we have an effective #COVID19 vaccine, we must also use it effectively.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) September 8, 2020
I will repeat again: vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic, not shorten it"-@DrTedros pic.twitter.com/m5DZuZU6ya