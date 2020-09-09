COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic': Ghebreyesus

September 9 2020 - 07:30

'Highly unlikely' you can get Covid-19 from food, say experts

It’s highly unlikely that you can get Covid-19 from food, a team of international experts on food contamination has said.

“Considering that there are to date no proven cases or scientific associations between food consumption and Covid-19, it is highly unlikely that SARS-CoV-2 constitutes a food safety risk,” said the International Commission on Microbiological Specifications for Foods (ICMSF) in a position paper circulated this week.