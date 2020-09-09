Eskom suspends load-shedding for Wednesday evening
09 September 2020 - 15:50
Eskom pulled the plug on its plans for evening load-shedding for a second day on Wednesday.
“There will be no load-shedding this evening as the generation supply situation has significantly improved,” the power utility said in a tweet.
Eskom said earlier that technicians had returned some generation units to the grid, resulting in a suspension of enforced power cuts during most of Tuesday's work hours.
Before the latest update on Wednesday afternoon, it had planned to impose stage 1 load-shedding from 4pm to 10pm. That will no longer be the case.
TimesLIVE