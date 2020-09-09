Fire at former archbishop Desmond Tutu’s retirement home in Hermanus

A fire broke out at the home of retired Anglican archbishop Desmond Tutu in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News of the blaze was announced in a statement issued by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation.

“Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and Mrs Leah Tutu have extended their love and gratitude to staff at their retirement village and members of the local fire department after a fire damaged the living area of their cottage in Hermanus,” the statement read.