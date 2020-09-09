George Bizos, 'lover of freedom', describes how he met Nelson Mandela

Below is a compilation of memorable quotes from the human rights lawyer:

'A lover of freedom'

Bizos said he met Mandela while studying at Wits University at the height of apartheid. He described himself as someone who strove for freedom.

"I became radicalised at Wits as a lover of freedom. Freedom has always been part and parcel of my life," he said.

"I told people if wanting equal treatment for black students makes me a leftist, then I am proud to be one. At that time, my father was asked to rein in the young Bizos to which he answered: 'It is not for me to tell him what to do.' And the rest is history."

Dignatory at Mandela's funeral

Bizos, speaking to reporters after arriving at Mthatha Airport to attend Mandela's funeral in December 2013, spoke about the love the former president had for his hometown of Qunu in the Eastern Cape.

“This was the place where people around would come and see him without an appointment. They would talk about stick fighting and laugh,” said Bizos.

Bizos said the scenes around the country of people singing and dancing were in celebration of Mandela's legacy.

"None of us are immortal, but he was a great friend,” he said in an interview with eNCA.

“It’s very difficult to accept that he will no longer be around.”