Highly qualified investigator Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili is deputy Hawks chief

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Wednesday Lt-Gen Tebello Constance Mosikili has taken over as its deputy national head.

Mosikili replaced Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata, who held the post for three years and is now the provincial police commissioner in the Western Cape.

Mosikili is an accomplished investigator, with 21 years of her total 31 years’ experience in the SAPS, said the Hawks.

She has served as an investigator at various levels. Her investigation career expanded in the child protection unit as an area organised crime commander and as a local criminal record centre field investigator early in her career. In 2010, she became a provincial commander of visible policing, a position she held before she returned to the investigation environment in 2011.

She rose through the ranks to become the deputy provincial commissioner: crime detection in Gauteng. Other notable positions include station commander, cluster commander, deputy provincial commissioner management intervention and component head FCS at national level.

Since 2016, she served as the national head of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, a position she held until 2018 when she was appointed divisional commissioner, detective service.

“Her dedication and commitment to the investigative duties of the organisation, coupled with extensive knowledge and experience in the respective field, has paid off. She is an investigative solutionist and strategic leader who brings with her a wealth of investigative and operational expertise coupled with her understanding of the criminal justice system,” said the Hawks.

She holds a national diploma and a B Tech degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa), and capacity development courses that include advanced psychologically motivated crime, exercise cyber tracks and a detective commander’s course.

She also holds a certificate in women and the law (Unisa), public management development from the University of Pretoria, practical project management (Unisa) and strategic management (Unisa). She is furthering her studies as a law student at Unisa.

The national head of the Hawks, Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, said Mosikili's skills “will contribute to the performance of the directorate”.

TimesLIVE