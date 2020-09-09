South Africa

It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks

09 September 2020 - 06:32 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Dis-Chem has distanced itself from an 'advert' that refers to scandal-hit rival Clicks.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Dis-Chem has distanced itself from a fake advertisement making rounds on social media about the Clicks hair advert scandal.

The advert is a picture of a black woman who is wearing her natural hair. It is captioned: “Shop now at Dis-Chem online. You're just a few Clicks away.”

Twitter user Brian Adam shared the fake advert on Twitter and asked other users to weigh in on it. He also tagged the pharmacy, which said it had nothing to do with the advert.

“Hi there. This advert was not published by Dis-Chem pharmacies,” it said.

Some appear to have missed their response, however, calling the “advert” distasteful.

The advert is a jibe at beauty and health retailer Clicks, which is at the receiving end of criticism after an online advert in which they labelled a picture of black hair as “dry and damaged” while a picture of straight, blonde hair was considered “fine and normal hair”.

Since the advert, many have threatened to boycott Clicks and shop at Dis-Chem.

