Lion's Head reopened as mane attraction for Cape Town hikers

09 September 2020 - 12:13 By TimesLIVE
A view of the cable car, Lion's Head, Signal Hill and Cape Town from Table Mountain with Robben Island in the distance. Lion's Head has been reopened to hikers. File photo
Image: Sharief Jaffer

Lion's Head, which has been off limits to Cape Town hikers for most of the lockdown, reopened on Wednesday.

Access to the summit, which is part of Table Mountain National Park, would be controlled by rangers posted at entry points, SA National Parks (SANParks) said. Numbers would be limited at the discretion of the ranger sergeant, it said, and hikers would need to remain at least 1.5m apart at all times.

“Users accessing the summit must wear their masks at all times. No mask, no entry,” said SANParks. “Users must sanitise their hands before and after making use of the staples/ladder and/or chain area of Lion's Head.

“Picnicking and gathering in social groups is not allowed. We encourage all users to adhere to the regulations imposed by the National Coronavirus Command Council and SANParks to avoid possible reclosure of the iconic summit.”

Three weeks ago, SANParks said Lion's Head would remain closed because of difficulties in maintaining social distancing and because hikers had to touch chains and ladders.

