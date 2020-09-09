LISTEN | 'Laws are meaningless if not enforced' — experts on GBV bills
An announcement from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday briefly detailed a R1.6bn emergency response action plan to combat gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.
The announcement comes just more than a year after thousands marched to parliament to protest against the increase in GBV and femicide in the country. It made mention of three key bills that have been introduced to parliament.
“I committed to marshal the substantial resources of the state to tackle gender-based violence and femicide. I gave an undertaking that we would review our laws about gender-based violence. One of the key demands made by many women’s organisations was that the laws should be tightened on granting bail to suspects and enforcement of long sentences for offenders,” said Ramaphosa.
Though the announcement has been commended, experts still expressed concerns.
LISTEN TO WHAT THE EXPERTS HAD TO SAY:
Advocate Bernadine Bachar, director at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children shared her concerns about certain provisions in the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill which she said require reconsideration.
“While I commend the president’s commitment to fighting GBV, there are a number of provisions contained in the current Domestic Violence Amendment Bill which require reconsideration, particularly the provision for mandatory reporting of domestic violence which I fear will further imperil survivors rather than protect them,” said Bachar.
Member of provincial parliament and DA Western Cape spokesperson on social development, Gillion Bosman, shared his views on how the current national Victim Empowerment Programme (VEP) is failing survivors.
“The programme is failing to preserve the dignity and lives of survivors of abuse. In a recent anonymous incident, a young LGBTQ person was not afforded the opportunity to make a statement and receive support after surviving rape. She was instead told by a SAPS official to go home and not take a bath, and return the day after,” said Bosman.
Anti-GBV activist and co-creator of organisation Get Involved, Nirvana Govender touched on the need for a focus on implementation of these bills.
“I think these bills are a good start but there is definitely a lot of more work that needs to be done. We have seen SA put bills and policies into place but fall short on the implementation. I do not say that GBV is immune from that. Whether these bills are sufficient will only be seen through the continued implementation and dedication of the government towards the eradication of gender-based violence,” she said.