LISTEN | 'Laws are meaningless if not enforced' — experts on GBV bills

Advocate Bernadine Bachar, director at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children shared her concerns about certain provisions in the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill which she said require reconsideration.



“While I commend the president’s commitment to fighting GBV, there are a number of provisions contained in the current Domestic Violence Amendment Bill which require reconsideration, particularly the provision for mandatory reporting of domestic violence which I fear will further imperil survivors rather than protect them,” said Bachar.



Member of provincial parliament and DA Western Cape spokesperson on social development, Gillion Bosman, shared his views on how the current national Victim Empowerment Programme (VEP) is failing survivors.

“The programme is failing to preserve the dignity and lives of survivors of abuse. In a recent anonymous incident, a young LGBTQ person was not afforded the opportunity to make a statement and receive support after surviving rape. She was instead told by a SAPS official to go home and not take a bath, and return the day after,” said Bosman.



Anti-GBV activist and co-creator of organisation Get Involved, Nirvana Govender touched on the need for a focus on implementation of these bills.

“I think these bills are a good start but there is definitely a lot of more work that needs to be done. We have seen SA put bills and policies into place but fall short on the implementation. I do not say that GBV is immune from that. Whether these bills are sufficient will only be seen through the continued implementation and dedication of the government towards the eradication of gender-based violence,” she said.