OBITUARY | George Bizos, human rights advocate with courage and integrity

The Legal Resources Centre (LRC) said that since the inception of the organisation, Bizos had used it as a “base” in key litigation, “including leading the team for the government in passing the constitution in 1996, representing families of apartheid atrocities at the TRC, leading the LRC team at the Marikana commission, seeking justice for the Timol and other families of people murdered in detention, and of course many other lesser known cases, always seeking justice for victims of injustice”.

The centre said Bizos had also played an “enormous” role in mentoring many in the legal profession inside and outside the LRC, some of whom had progressed to senior positions in the profession and the judiciary.

Bizos was the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, such as the Order For Meritorious Service Class II Medal awarded to him by President Nelson Mandela in 1999, the Bernard Simon Memorial Award from the International Bar Association in October 2004, the Sydney & Lady Kentridge Award, and the Duma Nokwe Human Rights and Democracy Award.

Passionate about education, he was instrumental in founding the Saheti School more than 45 years ago.

"As a community, we have walked alongside a man who has become an icon of the struggle against apartheid in South Africa," the school said said on Wednesday evening.

"As a great role model, he stood up for freedom and justice and endorsed Hellenic values displaying the virtues of respect, courage and duty, even if at own personal cost. The Greeks have a word for this, and it is called philotimo, loosely translated as a love of honour and belonging within our community."

The school described him as a proud family man, a person of great integrity and courage, and one who encapsulated the dictum by Socrates: "It is not living that matters, but living rightly."

