South Africa

Security guard in court after fatal shooting of wife as she reported domestic violence to police

09 September 2020 - 15:48
A Mthatha security guard has appeared in court for allegedly shooting his wife dead at a police station, where she was reporting a case of domestic violence.
A Mthatha security guard has appeared in court for allegedly shooting his wife dead at a police station, where she was reporting a case of domestic violence.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A security guard appeared in the Mthatha magistrate's court on Wednesday for allegedly shooting dead his wife as she was reporting a case of domestic violence at a police station.

Yandisa Daniso, 42, briefly appeared in court on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder and unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place after the incident at Madeira police station in the Eastern Cape town on Monday.

“It is alleged that on Monday, a 28-year-old woman was reporting a case of domestic violence at Madeira police station in the Mthatha CBD, when Daniso, her husband, entered and shot her dead,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

“He attempted to flee the scene but was immediately apprehended by the police.”

Eyewitness Songezo Sanazo earlier told DispatchLIVE that he was at the station to certify documents when the shooting started.

“I heard the first shot and I thought it was not something serious. But I had to run for cover and hide behind the wall when I heard a second one, third and fourth while other people were running away from the yard screaming. We were all terrified,” he said.

Daniso's case was postponed to September 18 for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Johannesburg cop kills wife before committing suicide

A police officer from Evaton, south of Johannesburg, shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself at the weekend
News
8 months ago

Teen arrested after 'fatally stabbing drunk stepfather'

A teenager is behind bars after fatally stabbing her stepfather during an argument after he returned home "inebriated" from the Hilton Rugby Fields ...
News
11 months ago

Wife arrested after husband dies from mayonnaise bottle cut in boozy fight

A woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband who bled profusely after his arm was lacerated by a broken mayonnaise bottle during an ...
News
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Clicks at Alberton mall vandalised with hammers and set alight South Africa
  2. Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages' South Africa
  3. The Clicks shutdown: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Thuli Madonsela exchange clapbacks ... South Africa
  4. Clicks store trashed, another 'petrol-bombed' as EFF protests over hair ad South Africa
  5. A racist ad, the backlash and an apology - how Clicks got it horribly wrong South Africa

Latest Videos

Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X