SIU closes taps to former water board CEO's pension over 'failed' project

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is going after the pension of former Lepelle Northern Water board CEO Phineas Legodi.

The unit on Wednesday said it had been granted an interim order to freeze Legodi’s pension payout after he resigned from his post several weeks ago.

“A [temporary order] has been issued calling on the respondents to show cause on October 19 or soon thereafter why the interim order granted should not be confirmed,” said spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“The SIU is investigating the contract awarded to LTE Consulting under [a proclamation] wherein we have already identified serious maladministration and malpractice,” he added.

The saga relates to the multibillion-rand Giyani water project that was meant to see more than 50 villages in Limpopo get a better water supply. The Lepelle Northern Water board oversaw the project.