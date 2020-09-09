South Africans show support for TRESemmé product removal
TRESemmé is trending on Twitter after Clicks announced on Tuesday that its products will be delisted and removed from its shelves.
This follows a racist online advert by the Unilever brand which sparked outrage and protests across the country after it labelled black, natural hair as “dry and damaged” and blonde, straight hair as “fine and normal”.
The beauty and health retailer will replace the brand with locally sourced hair care products.
Some welcomed the decision, particularly the support for local hair care products, while others said removing the brand from Clicks shelves should be a start as they want a total ban of the brand.
TRESemmé apologised about the discriminatory advert . The company said it will investigate how the advert was approved and was not picked up.
“We are very sorry the images used in a TRESemmé SA marketing campaign on the Clicks website promoted racist stereotypes about hair. The campaign set out to celebrate the beauty of all hair types and range of solutions that TRESemmé offers, but we got it wrong.”
Clicks stores will remain closed on Wednesday as they continue to be affected by EFF protests. The retailer on Tuesday said 425 stores have been affected by the protests nationally.
Here's a glimpse into the reactions:
Tresseme must be removed from all the shelves in South Africa not only clicks, any shop selling their products is racist by association.#tresemme— Khomotso Matlhakgane. (@LordPercyK) September 8, 2020
Clicks removing all Tresemme products from their shelves is a great way of apologizing. Honestly .— Zinhle (@Zinhleputin) September 8, 2020
Clicks basically just penalized tresseme for their gross mistake and I'm here for it— Naledi Mayekiso (@TTigersstory) September 8, 2020
TRESemme OUT. Means smaller players IN. So. If you are in the beauty space. Get your proposals ready. Clicks is scouting..— Sihle Mlambo 🇿🇦✍🏿️ (@SihleMlambo_) September 8, 2020
So Clicks is pulling Tresseme products from it's shelves and vowing to buy local products ?— 💜Mrs Munchie👑 (@StyleSALebogang) September 8, 2020
The tide is turning 👏🏽
It's all fine and well that Clicks is removing #tresemme products from their shelves, but there are many other retailers that will still stock it— Natasha (@dramadelinquent) September 8, 2020
So it's not going to affect Tresemme or Unilever at all until all retailers show solidarity
Twitter people saying Clicks dropping Tresemme products won’t affect Tresemme is reason enough why not everyone should be allowed to have an opinion.I don’t care if Tresemme can still sell at other supermarkets, fact is losing Clicks will drop their sales which is good punishment— Zinhle (@Zinhleputin) September 8, 2020