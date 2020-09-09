WATCH | Serving drinks & washing cars: how lockdown is birthing entrepreneurs

Charné van Heerden, 23, is head bartender at The House of Machines bar in Cape Town, but when lockdown pitched up, her career was turned upside down.

Due to her sudden lack of income, Van Heerden and three friends started a car wash service, called “The Cartenders”, operating out of their garage.

“My friends and I were braaiing one night at my friend’s house and she suggested we open a car wash. I said that would be cool. We started with a business plan. We started with entrepreneurial classes. It was awesome,” said Van Heerden while she mixed a double vodka and soda for a customer at the bar.

The Cartenders team — Cassandra Eichhoff, Van Heerden, Katlego Manyathi and Rigo Eichhoff — are all involved in the restaurant industry.