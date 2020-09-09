WATCH | Municipal worker seizes truck, drives over officer, killing him

Dramatic video footage has emerged of the moment a Polokwane municipal worker locked himself inside a truck and drove over a municipal law-enforcement officer, killing him.

Limpopo police confirmed that a 36-year-old employee at the municipality in Ladanna locked himself inside a truck and “manifested violent behaviour” on the premises on August 7.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the worker, who was armed with a dangerous weapon, threatened “anyone who came closer”.

Police were called to the scene and on arrival, the man “swerved the truck”, hitting seven motor vehicles that were parked in the premises, including two police vehicles, Mojapelo said.

“When other employees tried to find out what was going on, he suddenly started jerkily driving the truck, in the process running over a 36-year-old municipal law-enforcement officer several times. He thereafter lost control of the vehicle and hit the wall of the building and was injured.”

In the footage, a white truck with the municipal worker inside, is seen pinned against the wall. A police officer carrying a firearm fires a shot seemingly against the wall. The worker screams in agony.

Mojapelo said the man was arrested and taken to hospital under police guard.

He said the law-enforcement officer who was driven over, had been identified as Rassie Smith. He died in hospital on the same day.

Walter Madubanya appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Friday and was denied bail. He has been charged with murder and malicious damage to property and is expected to appear in the same court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE