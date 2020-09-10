24 children killed during level 5 of lockdown in Eastern Cape

A total of 24 children were killed in the Eastern Cape during level 5 of the Covid-19 lockdown, according to the latest quarterly crime statistics released by safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe on Thursday.

The data, released during a virtual media briefing with provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, indicates that crimes against children from April 1 to June 30 this year increased by 12.3% compared to the same period last year.

There was a 26.3% increase in the killing of children during that period.