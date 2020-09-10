35 children have died of Covid-19 in Gauteng as hospital admissions drop

Covid-19 related deaths have claimed the lives of 35 young children and teenagers in Gauteng since March.

This was revealed in the latest weekly report by the provincial command council on Thursday.

This comes as the province recorded 213,741 cumulative cases and 3,860 deaths. Of the deaths, 2,074 (54%) were males and 1,786 (46%) were females.

People between the ages of 50-99 accounted for the majority of deaths in the province - 3,087. Those younger than 50 accounted for 768 deaths (including the 35 children and teens under the age of 19).

Five people older than 100 died.

In terms of death analysis, the report said that 56% of the deaths occurred within a week of diagnosis or admission to hospital, while 36% died within three days.

Comorbidities

In about 56% of the deaths, patients had either diabetes or hypertension or both ailments.

The report also showed that 2,535 people were now hospitalised with the virus - 722 of them were in ICU and high care and 1,813 in general wards.