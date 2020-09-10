Cape protection rackets accused of casting net wider after lockdown kills nightlife

The businessman said his company’s board of directors had declined funding for new developments in SA as a result of the threats.

After Jorberg’s allegations, Modack said he arranged a meeting with Beerhouse managers and offered them financial assistance as he claimed they were not being paid by Jorberg.

“In the meeting, [one manager] said, 'boss, I don’t want problems with you, you never sent people to our club, we are not paying you protection so I don’t know why my boss is doing this',” said Modack.

“There is nobody who I sent, I didn’t send anybody because TSG already have signed them. Everyone has signed up.

“Obviously it’s André and them, they’re still trying to get clubs who are refusing them. So what’s the next thing? Trying to bad-mouth me. They can bad-mouth me all they want. I have nothing to do with security, I do not sign up anyone, if they have proof they can call me and I will resolve all their problems for them.”

Modack claimed the allegations were part of an attempt by Naudé and alleged underworld figure Lifman to claw back territory lost to Modack over the past few years.

He said the security contracts were not making money since the nightclubs closed for business and that there was no longer any incentive to contest nightclub security contracts.

This week Jorberg received threatening messages from people who claimed to represent Naudé. But the bouncer boss said the messages were not from him.

“I never sent him any messages, I have no interest therein, my heart bleeds for these people over and over and over,” said Naudé, claiming Modack was attempting to divert the attention he had been receiving due to Jorberg's allegations.

“He said it’s me? That we’re looking for money from restaurant owners? Forget it. He’s diverting. The real police, not the corrupt police, the real police must just do their f****** job, that’s all,” said Naudé.

Naudé said that the security groups he worked with gave business owners payment holidays.

“Let me put it this way, the guys who take our security in Long Street have been with us for years, they’re not paying a cent more than they have to. When the Covid started we stopped charging them, you can check, I can give you our book-keeper’s details. We do everything by the book,” said Naudé.

“The bookkeeper will show we put everyone on payment holiday, we don’t demand anything from anyone. I dare you to find one person who’ll tell you we made them pay. We told everyone don’t worry about it, it’s fine.”

Naudé claimed that for 30 years he had rendered a valuable service to nightclub owners and that profits had always been slim.

“It was never meant to be a profitable business. It was to cover overheads and to make sure that people behave themselves in the clubs and to make sure that everyone respects each other,” he said.

“And I’ve been running it like that for 30 years and if I could do it all again I’d run it the same way, with respect, and that’s it, not by forcing someone to pay something. I’ve never done that in my life. That’s stealing, I don’t steal.

“I dare you to find a single person who’ll tell you that André demanded money. I totally understand the plight of the people, let’s put it that way.”