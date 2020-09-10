Cape Town restaurant changes its name after public outcry

After the public outcry, the restaurant changed its name and issued an apology.

In a statement, the owner of the restaurant Douw Krugmann said the name Floozies “was in bad taste”.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to not only the women in my life but also to the women of Cape Town and South Africa,” said Krugmann.

“It was never me or my family's intent to offend anyone. The women of our country are exceptional, resilient, driven and strong, to name but a few qualities, and they deserve better.”

Krugmann added that in an effort to bring attention to gender-based violence (GBV) in the country, he would be donating to shelters that help victims of GBV.

“We live in a country where the rates of GBV cannot be ignored. We are in the process of reassessing our internal culture and making the needed adjustments ourselves, of which changing the name to The Wolf House is the first step,” he said.