Cape Town restaurant changes its name after public outcry
A new burger joint in Cape Town, formerly known as Floozies Flip and Dip, has rebranded and changed its name after a public cry online.
Now operating under the name The Wolf House, the restaurant came under fire for using a derogatory term.
In a now-deleted post that was shared on Instagram, the restaurant defined floozies as “women who have many casual encounters or relationships”.
“You’ll have many choices to pick from, The Floozie (our best pick), Hot Chick, The Cheesy, Spicy Green Chilli, Porkies, and even the Smokey Joe,” wrote the restaurant.
After the public outcry, the restaurant changed its name and issued an apology.
In a statement, the owner of the restaurant Douw Krugmann said the name Floozies “was in bad taste”.
“I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to not only the women in my life but also to the women of Cape Town and South Africa,” said Krugmann.
“It was never me or my family's intent to offend anyone. The women of our country are exceptional, resilient, driven and strong, to name but a few qualities, and they deserve better.”
Krugmann added that in an effort to bring attention to gender-based violence (GBV) in the country, he would be donating to shelters that help victims of GBV.
“We live in a country where the rates of GBV cannot be ignored. We are in the process of reassessing our internal culture and making the needed adjustments ourselves, of which changing the name to The Wolf House is the first step,” he said.
The Western Cape Liquor Authority said it was looking public outcry in response to the restaurant acquiring its liquor licence under the name Floozies Flip and Dip.
The licence was granted by the Liquor Licensing Tribunal in January.
“Public complaints concerning the granting of a liquor license under the name of Floozies Flip and Dip was raised with the Western Cape Liquor Authority,” it said.
“During the application for this liquor licence, as part of the public participation process, a hearing was held where it was highlighted by objectors that the name ‘Floozies Flip and Dip’ was not acceptable.”