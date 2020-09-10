Court rules for 20 social development staffers whose salaries were abruptly cut

The social work managers had to vacate their offices in the Beacon Bay building due to the health hazard caused by the leaking gas, for what would be an initial period of six months, until the public works department had acquired alternative office space for them.

But, as social development provided neither guidance nor support on the work-from-home regime, the staffers had to use their personal cellphones and data and, by January 2020, they raised their working from home as a grievance against their employer.

In February, the department told them “to wait at their respective homes”.

However, on May 15, at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown and despite public works still not having secured the alternative office space, social development withdrew the authority to work from home.

The department said unauthorised absenteeism had occurred since January 24, that the employees were not working and therefore the “no work, no pay” rule would apply.