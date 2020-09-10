COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | How these Covid-19 modellers got the death toll right

September 10 2020 - 07:32

Cape protection rackets accused of casting net wider after lockdown kills nightlife

Until the lockdown, the underworld bosses behind Cape Town's protection rackets concentrated mainly on nightclubs.

But when nightlife shut down and revenue dried up, they allegedly began expanding their intimidation tactics to coffee shops, restaurants, hotels and property owners.

Nightclub owners reluctantly paid their monthly “security tax” but business owners in other sectors are furious about being dragged into the clutches of some of Cape Town’s most feared men.