COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | How these Covid-19 modellers got the death toll right

10 September 2020 - 07:30 By TimesLIVE
Kozu elementary school students perform a traditional puppet drama in front of Kanjuro Kiritake, a Bunraku puppeteer, during a class by Kanjuro amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Osaka, western Japan on August 28 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Junko Fujita

September 10 2020 - 07:32

Cape protection rackets accused of casting net wider after lockdown kills nightlife

Until the lockdown, the underworld bosses behind Cape Town's protection rackets concentrated mainly on nightclubs.

But when nightlife shut down and revenue dried up, they allegedly began expanding their intimidation tactics to coffee shops, restaurants, hotels and property owners.

Nightclub owners reluctantly paid their monthly “security tax” but business owners in other sectors are furious about being dragged into the clutches of some of Cape Town’s most feared men.

September 10 2020 - 07:23

It was a helluva job, but these modellers got the Covid-19 death toll right

Covid-19 modellers have had a tough task, but one group in particular seems to have hit the nail on the head.

The National Covid-19 Modelling Consortium said 40,000 would die and it looks as if the number for this year will be 36,000.

