Eskom has no load-shedding plans - for now

No load-shedding is expected on Thursday evening and during the day on Friday - but the country's power system remains fragile, says Eskom.

A damaged conveyor belt that feeds coal into Medupi power station had on Wednesday evening raised the spectre of load-shedding as it meant four generation units were not able to get enough coal to generate electricity.

"This belt has subsequently been repaired and is currently in service, improving Eskom's capacity to supply electricity," the power utility said in an update on Wednesday afternoon.