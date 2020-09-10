George Bizos: Truth, justice and compassion have died with him

It further hailed him for continuing to fight for human rights after apartheid had ended, noting his representation of the Legal Resource Centre at the Marikana commission of inquiry which probed the shooting and killing of 44 people during strike-related unrest at Lonmin mine near Rustenburg in 2012.

“His loyalty to the cause of freedom and dignity can never be doubled and his integrity was reaffirmed when he declined judicial and political positions offered to him in the dawn of democracy,” the party added.

DA leader John Steenhuisen also conveyed his condolences to the Bizos family.

“An advocate and champion for human rights, as well as a giant of the struggle for freedom in SA. A life of activism and service well lived. My sincerest condolences to his family,” he said.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he had fond memories of the times he spent with the struggle stalwart.

“George Bizos is no more. My condolences to his family, friends and Nelson Mandela family. What an innings! From Rivonia trial to Marikana Massacre. I had the privilege of meeting him on a number of occasions. The most privileged ones was when I had lunches with him, Madiba and Nardima. Rest in peace,” Holomisa said.